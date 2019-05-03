Two Brick schools locked down Friday morning

BRICK TOWNSHIP —Brick Police placed two of the township’s schools on lockdown Friday morning in response to a report of an armed man at a residence in a nearby neighborhood.

The lockdown measure was lifted that morning.

According to a witness at the scene, an elderly man with an injury to his forehead was carried out of a residence on Sprucewood Drive on a stretcher into a Brick Township Police Department Emergency Medical Unit ambulance.

According to a press release from the police department, around 9 a.m. police responded to a report of an armed suspect at a home on Sprucewood Drive.

Police were called after a home health aide entered the residence and reported to police, the male residentwas armed. No threats were made, according to the police report, as the aide immediately exited the residence to notify police.

Upon arrival, police set up a perimeter and as a precaution nearby Brick Township High School and Warren Wolfe Elementary School were both placed on lockdown.

According to the press release, at around 10:45 a.m, police were able to make contact with the homeowner at which time he was placed into protective custody and taken to Ocean Medical Center for an evaluation.

There were no other occupants inside the residence and no one was injured.

Police removed at least one loaded weapon from the residence. No charges are being filed at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, the police department said.

