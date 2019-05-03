Remembering the Forgotten

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Of the hundreds, if not thousands, of soldiers who marched out of Brick Township to battle at one time or another in this country’s history, a total of 18 military servicemen never returned home alive

At a powerful ceremony last Saturday, local veterans and residents alike turned out to Windward Beach Park to properly honor those Brick soldiers.

The event was organized with the help of local town officials, veterans’ organizations, and would not have been possible without the diligent work and research of local resident and Vietnam War veteran Bill Duffy, who spearheaded the investigative research project into identifying and building a profile on each of Brick’s Fallen Heroes.

Mr. Duffy worked tirelessly to build a profile on each of Brick’s 18 heroes so that they could be properly honored and forever remembered.

Eighteen banners now fly from the lampposts of Princeton Avenue with the names of Brick’s fallen heroes, from the Civil War up through Afghanistan.

“I have a passion for it. I have a love of American military history, and, again, I came home. They didn’t come home. Their sacrifice has to be remembered,” Mr. Duffy said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

