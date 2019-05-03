Point Boro community celebrates Earth Day

POINT PLEASANT — Mother Nature was beaming on Riverfront Park Saturday as hundreds came out to take part in the 15th Annual Earth Day Celebration.

Put together each year by the Point Pleasant Borough Environmental Commission, community members from near and far came together April 27 for an afternoon of discovering new ways to appreciate the environment, enjoying upwards of 80 vendors and exhibitors, from environmental and nonprofit organizations, to small and local businesses that highlighted various green products and ideas.

“The event turned out to be a substantial success,” Chair Chris Constantino said in a message to The Ocean Star.

“We could’ve done with a little less wind but all in all it turned out fairly well and the temperature was nice and it seems like everyone had a good time.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.