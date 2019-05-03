Flourishing Forsythe Refuge turns 80

BRICK TOWNSHIP — One of the treasures of New Jersey and one of the treasures of Brick Township, the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, is celebrating its 80th anniversary and was honored by Mayor John Ducey and the Brick Township Council at Tuesday night’s meeting by proclaiming this Saturday as Edwin B. Forsythe National Refuge Day.

The wildlife refuge consists of over 47,000 acres of land, 838 acres of which are in Brick Township, according to Refuge Manager Virginia Rettig, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We have right around 838 acres in Brick Township, which compared to the other 47,000 acres doesn’t seem like a lot, but we have the last remaining chunk of forest in the township along with some other adjacent landowners, and we have the opportunity to invite the public to come out and take a really beautiful, long hike,” Ms. Rettig told the public at the meeting.

Mayor Ducey lauded the park’s natural beauty as well as its importance to Brick Township.

“The Township of Brick is home to natural resources that have enhanced our community and culture. The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge is one such treasure,” Mayor Ducey said at the meeting.

The park is home to a vast number of local plants and species, and since its inception the Fish and Wildlife Service has been working to protect the forests and coasts of New Jersey. The gateway to the park essentially begins at the DeCamp Trail, located between Mantoloking and Adamston roads.

