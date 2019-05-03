Dune project begins on Bay Head beachfront

According to a post on the borough website, “Sand placement operations have started in Bay Head with an estimated sand-pumping completion in late June. The beach area north of Karge Street is now closed to public access.”

“The Bay Head portion of the Army Corps [of Engineers] Beachfill Project began today,” Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow confirmed to The Ocean Star Wednesday, May 1.

“The pump lines that they utilize to pump the sand up onto the beach … you are going to see two lines, one at Karge Street and one at Egbert Street,” Mr. Parlow confirmed at a recent meeting of the borough council. “The actual pumping … will continue through the end of June.”

