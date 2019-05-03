Dune project begins on Bay Head beachfront

BAY HEAD — The Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project has officially made landing in the borough.
“The Bay Head portion of the Army Corps [of Engineers] Beachfill Project began today,” Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow confirmed to The Ocean Star Wednesday, May 1.
According to a post on the borough website, “Sand placement operations have started in Bay Head with an estimated sand-pumping completion in late June. The beach area north of Karge Street is now closed to public access.”
“The pump lines that they utilize to pump the sand up onto the beach … you are going to see two lines, one at Karge Street and one at Egbert Street,” Mr. Parlow confirmed at a recent meeting of the borough council. “The actual pumping … will continue through the end of June.”
