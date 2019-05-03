Bayfront banquet hall, restaurant proposed

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A proposal to build a four-story, 48,000 square-foot banquet hall, restaurant and marina at the foot of the Mantoloking Bridge came before the township Board of Adjustment Wednesday evening.

The applicant is seeking final site plan approval for the development on the site where the Winter’s Yacht Basin and Hinckley marina were located.

The applicant Vilamoura, LLC, was represented at the meeting by attorney John Jackson.

“We’re hoping the board sees this application as an opportunity for Bricktown to have a landmark in the sense of a physical building that will be a landmark and a landmark business in that Bricktown will be synonymous with an ultra-high end wedding venue.

“We think it will bring something to Bricktown that is a nice amenity and that this board will be proud of once it’s up and operating,” Mr. Jackson said.

Before the actual presentation, Mr. Jackson and attorney Jean Cipriani,representing the borough of Mantoloking, sparred over jurisdictional issues, concerning noticing nearby properties, After a lengthy argument and subsequent recess the presentation got underway.

The applicant is seeking a variance to construct the building 78 feet high, nearly double the 45 feet permitted by the township, which would make it one of the tallest buildings within the township. The site comprises a total of 19 acres.

