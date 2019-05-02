Proposal for new mixed-use complex off Manasquan Circle in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – Conceptual plans for transforming the old Peddler’s Village site to a new “lifestyle center” called The Shore were unveiled last week. Envisioned is a mixed-use development with a hotel, apartment buildings, retail shops and cafes.

The proposed complex would replace the vacant strip mall and sprawling asphalt lot that currently sit on the 22-acre parcel, located off the Manasquan Circle.

The new complex would have an attractive, “seashore contemporary style” look, said Thomas Bauer of Melillo + Bauer Associates landscape architects. “We’re creating what we feel will be the gem of Wall Township.”

Officials cautioned that the proposed redevelopment plan is simply a broad concept for how the site might be developed in the future. It is not a specific site plan, which would be drawn up at a later date and have to undergo a lengthy review process before the planning board.

A key feature of the plan is a full-service, national brand hotel that would front on Manasquan Circle, Mr. Bauer said. The proposal also calls for a “green roof” parking garage topped with an amenities deck that might include plantings, a sundeck and an open-air bar, he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.