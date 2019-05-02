Attempted murder charge filed after Belmar shooting incident

BELMAR — The Belmar Police Department has announced that a suspect who was arrested this week for firing a handgun in the area of 13th Avenue and Highway 71 will be charged with attempted murder.

On April 27, police officers arrested Tekeema Martin, 37, of Seaside Heights after reports of a suspect discharging a firearm in the area. Witnesses in the area had positively identified Ms. Martin, according to police.

“Through the dedication and hard work of many officers in this police department, an uninjured victim, who is familiar with Ms. Martin, was eventually located, and additional details were obtained,” the department said in a statement.

“These new details and the continued investigation enabled officers to elevate an additional charge on [Ms.] Martin.”

A Taurus .38 special revolver, two hollow point .38 rounds and three empty shell casings were found on the suspect, according to police.

Ms. Martin was also charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, being a fugitive from justice, possession of hollow point ammunition, obstruction, resisting arrest and simple assault.

The Belmar Police Department is still searching for possible videos taken by the public that have captured the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Belmar Police Detective Bureau at 732-681-3715.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.