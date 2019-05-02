Horns honk, bells ring at Touch A Truck

WALL TOWNSHIP — Children and families came out in hundreds to the Wall Municipal Complex on Saturday for the eighth annual Touch A Truck event presented by Wall Recreation.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., children jumped in and out of a variety of big trucks, buses and vans, honking horns and sounding sirens any chance they could get.

Fire, EMS, police, county workers and more from all over brought their most impressive rigs to show off to the youngsters, all to make them smile.

The event organizer, Recreation Supervisor Leah Wehner, said she was thrilled with the turnout and all the support people gave to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which benefited from the proceeds.

According to Michael Dominick, director of communications for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, the Wall event has been supporting Make-A-Wish for the eight years it has run.

“It’s a great connection,” he said. “It’s an event that is for kids to support kids and we just find that to be a unique and special thing.”

