Former Belmar Scoutmaster on abuser list

BELMAR — A former assistant scout leader for Troop 40, headquartered in Belmar, was convicted of sexual assault on minors in Somerset County in 1981.

It was not until eight years later that the Boy Scouts of America [BSA] chapters in Monmouth and Ocean counties decided to revoke the registration of assistant scout leader William Howard Holzschuh Jr., effectively taking him off their volunteer database.

The incident, which took place in the 1980s, was made public by the law firm of Anderson & Associates who are currently in a legal battle with the BSA over scout masters sexually abusing scouts under their charge.

Files regarding Mr. Holzschuh, along with around 50 other former scout leaders around the state blacklisted by the BSA in what Jeff Anderson, the law firm’s principal, calls the ‘Perversion Files’ were disclosed last week during a press conference in Newark.

“When it comes to the BSA, it is no secret and known to most folks that they have a longstanding practice of preservation of these ‘perversion files’,” Jeff Anderson said on April 22, adding that nationwide there are over 7,000 abusers who were part of the BSA list nationwide. The names were disclosed over the course of multiple lawsuits over the years, in multiple states.

“The Boy Scouts chose to keep those perversion files secret until ordered by courts to reveal them. They may have taken them out of leadership positions or they may not have, but they never alerted the community.

“They [could have been] your neighbor, your teacher, your electrician, your priest,” Mr. Anderson said.

