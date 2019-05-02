BES celebrates boro’s 100th year with slides, interviews

BRIELLE — The countdown to the Brielle Centennial Celebration on June 1 has started, and the school is getting involved in the festivities.

Teaming up with the Union Landing Historical Society [ULHS], Brielle Elementary School [BES] students researched and created treasures to last a lifetime — a slideshow of the past 100-plus years in Brielle along with biographical interviews of some of the borough’s long-time residents.

The countdown ends June 1, when the borough will host a party under a tent from 6 to 10 p.m. in Brielle Park — a night of dancing, food, an open bar, entertainment by the band Enjoy and all things Brielle.

Tickets are $125 and the deadline to purchase them is Saturday, May 4. Tickets can be obtained at borough hall or at the Centennial Celebration webpage at http://www.briellenj.com/centennialcelebration.

Also on June 1 will be the ULHS exhibit at the Curtis House in honor of the Centennial, featuring a series of maps, key events, exhibits and interviews, which BES students have been helping with.

According to Principal and Superintendent Christine Carlson, a 15-student eighth grade centennial committee has been working on interviewing some of the key people in town, from long-time residents, to school and borough officials and more, as a means to preserve the borough through oral histories.

