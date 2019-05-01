Countdowns to Cinco de Mayo started months ago and with the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, there is even more of an excuse to celebrate all weekend long.

It comes as no surprise that tequila and Cinco de Mayo seem to go hand in hand and with an abundance of local spots in Monmouth and Ocean counties serving up some seriously delicious margaritas and hosting some ultimate celebrations there are plenty of places to get your fiesta on come Sunday, May 5.

Check out the specials these top locations are running for a sure-fire way to have an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo filled with food, fun, music and, of course, tequila.

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATIONS

Want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and May the 4th in one ultimate bash? Head to 10th Ave. Burrito, 801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the Belmar Plaza parking lot.

The day will feature live music from Sheriff Restless, Pat Roddy Band and Dead Bank. The fiesta will also feature drink specials, tons of prizes and giveaways, tarot card readings, multiple dog rescues, craft vendors, live Star Wars reenactments, live luchador wrestling and so much more.

There will be multiple food vendors on hand including Jersey Shore BBQ, Simply Southern, Hoagitos, Stay Gold Cafe and more. The Kids Tent will feature a face painter, balloon animal artist, bouncy castle, petting zoo and more.

Tio Juan’s Margaritas is celebrating 35 years with Cinco celebrations all weekend long. Head to Tio Juan’s Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 270 Route 37, Toms River on Sunday, May 5 and join in on the biggest fiesta of the year as you bring your amigos for a Cinco de Mayo Tent Party.

The party will feature B98.5 Broadcasting Live at 1 p.m. with prizes and giveaways for all. Drink specials will include $6 margaritas, $3 Corona, Corona Light, Corona Premier and Modelo cans as well as $5 shots of Mi Campo premium tequila.

MUNCH ON MEXICAN

For those who would rather spend their Cinco de Mayo tasting the flavors of Mexico as opposed to taking part in a fiesta peruse the list below of top places to go to get your grub on.

Juanito’s in Red Bank offers delicious Mexican fare for both lunch and dinner. Start your meal off right with fresh guacamole made daily and even have it made at the table in front of you upon request.

Can’t choose just one item? Juanito’s serves a wide variety of combination platters, which all come with rice, refried beans and sour cream. Order a Taco Salad & Quesadilla, which consists of a crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce tossed in house dressing and topped with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, black olives, salsa and blackened chicken or beef, accompanied by your choice of chicken, beef, vegetable or cheese quesadillas.

The Enchilada, Taco & Tamal comes with an enchilada stuffed and smothered with cheese and topped with a mild avocado sauce. A beef taco topped with cilantro, onion and a mild ranchero sauce and a tamal smothered with cheese and mild green tomatillo sauce.

Cielito Lindo, Taqueria y Restaurante in Belmar serves up delicious and authentic Mexican fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Start with an order of Sopes, which is a handmade tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, cheese, cream and choice of meat.

The Molcajete is mixed chicken, steak and shrimp served on a hot stone plate. The Casamiento consists of a pork chop, steak, fried plantain and rice and beans.

Enjoy an authentic Mexican meal this Cinco de Mayo at one of the many Mexican restaurants that Monmouth and Ocean counties have to offer.