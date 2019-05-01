Joseph Raffetto Jr.

Joseph Raffetto Jr., 89, of Spring Lake, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with his devoted family at his bedside.

He was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake and was born in his family home on St. Clair Avenue on Aug. 31, 1929, to Linda [née Dondero] and Joseph Raffetto Sr., both originally