Elinor ‘Ellie’ Buschell

By
Star News Group Staff
-
17 views

Elinor “Ellie” Buschell, 87, of Wall Township, passed peacefully in the home of her daughter Melanie and her son-in-law Bobby this past Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She was born February 13,1932 and spent her early years in Jersey City, until her parents John and Anna Buschell settled in West Orange.

Ellie attended West Orange