Tempt your tastebuds with tequila this Cinco de Mayo at various Mexican restaurants and tequila bars the area has to offer. Whether you prefer sipping on a margarita, enjoy your tequila on the rocks or prefer a shot with all the fixings of salt and lime, grab your friends and celebrate on Sunday, May 5.

TEQUILA TYPES

For those who find themselves slightly uneducated in the tequila department, fear not. Here is a quick guide to get you up to speed. The three most common types of tequila are blanco, reposado and anejo, which are based on the aging process or, in the case of blanco, the lack thereof.

Blanco, or silver, tequila is barely aged and bottled immediately following distillation. If it is aged at all the aging process is less than two months. Due to the lack of aging, blanco tequila can have a harsher taste and is clear in color.

Reposado tequila is aged somewhere between two to 12 months in oak barrels. and takes on a light brown color during the aging process.

Añejo tequila is also aged in oak barrels, but the process is longer as the tequila is aged between one to three years and will become the darkest in color of the three types.

Some tequila tasters will find reposado or añejo tequila to be smoother to the taste due to the flavors brought out of the tequila during the aging process. Others enjoy the purer, more authentic taste of blue agave that derives from the lack of aging of the blanco tequilas.

FIND YOUR FLIGHT

If you are still on the fence about which type of tequila is best suited for your taste buds, tequila flights are a great way to try out different varieties at once. Stop in to 10th Ave. Burrito Company in Belmar and try a flight of your favorite brand of tequila, which will come with a shot of blanco, reposado and añejo. If you already have a favorite type you can order a blanco, reposado or añejo flight, which will showcase three different brands of tequila of all the same type.

For those who find themselves gravitating more to margaritas as opposed to straight tequila, there are flights for you as well. Tio Juan’s Margaritas in Toms River offers a monthly margarita flight, which showcases four different types of margaritas to sample. Tio Juan’s Margaritas invites you to sit back and enjoy the flight!





ONE TEQUILA, TWO TEQUILA, THREE TEQUILA, FLOOR

Tequila shot with a salted rim and lime wedge from Tio Juan’s Margaritas, 270 NJ-37, Toms River.

Various flavors of margaritas from Escondido, 402 West Main St., Freehold.

La Casa, Strawberry and Spicy Pineapple Margaritas from 10th Ave. Burrito Company, 801 Belmar Plaza.

A monthly margarita flight from Toms River’s Tio Juan’s Margaritas.

Desperado cocktail from Barrio Costero, 610 Bangs Ave., Asbury Park

Tequila flight from Escondido.