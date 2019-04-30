Water main break diverts traffic in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Motorists traveling along Beaver Dam Road can expect to encounter some delays as workers make repairs to a water main break in the area of Taylor Avenue.

According to a Nixle alert from the Point Pleasant Police Department, there will be alternating traffic from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beaver Dam Road and Taylor Avenue.

Beaver Dam Road is one of several local roadways that recently underwent milling and paving to bring it up-to-date, in addition new curbing, curb cuts and sidewalks were placed by Ocean County.

