Elizabeth Jane Granelli

Elizabeth Jane Granelli [née Reese], 75, Wall Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 26

Elizabeth was born in Kearny, on June 5, 1943 and moved to Harrison when she was young. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1961 and worked for PSE&G in Newark. Elizabeth married Michael