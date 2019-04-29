Shots fired in Belmar, police in search of target

BELMAR– Belmar police arrested a suspect on Saturday, April 27, in connection with the firing of a firearm near the area of the intersection of Route 71 and 13th Avenue, according to a statement released by the police department Monday.

Police officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 5:20 p.m., where multiple witnesses were able to identify a female suspect, Tekeema Martin, 37, of Seaside Heights. When approached by the officers, the suspect ran a short distance before being arrested., according to police.

A Taurus .38 special revolver, two hollow point .38 rounds and three empty shell casings were found on the suspect, according to police.

Ms. Martin was charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, being a fugitive from justice, possession of hollow point ammunition, obstruction, resisting arrest and simple assault.

Witnesses, according to police, did not see who Ms. Martin was firing at.

Ms. Martin was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Facility. She also had a detainer for an out-of-state fugitive warrant.

The Belmar Police Department is investigating the incident, as well as the reason Ms. Martin had discharged the firearm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Belmar Police Detective Bureau at 732-681-3715.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.