Patricia Meany Spaziano

Patricia Meany Spaziano, 88, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home.

Born on February 18, 1931, in New Brunswick, she moved to Point Pleasant Beach, at two years old and spent most of her life there. She attended Saint Peter Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School before marrying her husband Donald