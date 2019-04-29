Lake Como 5K Romp a success in 15th year

LAKE COMO — Over 200 runners took to the streets for the 15th annual Lake Como 5K Romp Saturday morning.

Runners braved a brisk headwind but were glad for the early morning sunshine.

Race Director Carly DePolo said she was very happy with the day and the good turnout.

“I haven’t seen the totals yet, but I think we had a good number,” she said.

“We had quite a few sign-ups this morning, too, and last night,” said volunteer Jim Neary.

Jim and Jannee Neary were standing at the finish line along with other volunteers cheering on runners, congratulating finishers and giving out finish numbers. Ms. Neary said she was excited about the day and thought this year’s race was great.

