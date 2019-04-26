Point Boro’s 15th annual Earth Day Celebration set for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The borough Environmental Commission’s Earth Day Celebration will bring community members together for an afternoon of finding new ways to appreciate the environment.

The 15th annual celebration will be held at Riverfront Park, located on River Road, on Saturday, April 27, from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, April 28.

The Earth Day Celebration will feature more than 70 exhibitors and vendors of green products and ideas, environmental and nonprofit organizations, as well as small and local businesses.

The goal is to get people together to learn about ways to protect the environment, ways to be greener and cleaner in daily life, and to learn what can be done to reduce the use of pesticides and other chemicals in the environment.

