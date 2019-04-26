Old School Swap a tribute to the art of surfboards

BAY HEAD — Generations of surfers will find their way to Bay Head this weekend for a day of displays, swapping stories and paying homage to an art form that unites the surfing community.

The Spring Old School Boardswap will be held Sunday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will take attendees back to the early days of the event.

“It is the best day of the year for me and for a lot of the people that come. It marks that spring is really here,” said Eric Beyer, of the Beach House Classic Boardshop at 517 Main Ave., where the swap will take place.

“This will be our 23rd, we do one in the spring and one in the fall, and this year we kind of wanted to go back to how it was, very vintage and very classic. So we’re going to have some vintage cars outside, we’re going to do a vintage board display out front.”

