Growing flowers and friendship

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, youngsters at Point Beach Prep Preschool and Point Pleasant Beach High School continued their years-long educational partnership by planting marigolds and sunflowers together in the high school’s greenhouse. The preschool students visited the high school, which is just across the street from their school, on Friday, April 12, and Thursday, April 18.

Not only did they receive lessons in environmental biology imparted by science teacher Dan Lamela and his class, but also a promise that the preschool students will be given the flowers, once they mature, as gifts for each of the students’ mothers on May 12, Mother’s Day.

“When the preschool students came over, the child development students brought them up [to the greenhouse] and then Mr. Lamela brought his students over and they did a mini-lesson on the soil, the seeds, and watering and then the kids did it themselves,” said Christopher Wilson, district supervisor of curriculum and instruction at the high school. “They planted them on Friday and by Monday they were starting to grow.”

