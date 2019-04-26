FBI, prosecutor investigate threat against Brick mayor

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In the wake of a Twitter storm alleging anti-Semitism by Brick Township Mayor John Ducey, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] have announced an investigation into a threat made against the mayor on the social media platform.
According to a statement released by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, local authorities are investigating “a threat against Brick Township Mayor John Ducey made via the social media platform Twitter on Thursday April 25, 2019.”
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Mr. Billhimer said in the release.
The mayor found himself at the center of a tweet storm April 23 after a tweet from an account that has since been deleted tweeted at him, “Can we please do something about our parks and beaches. They are being invaded by hasidic and orthodox jews and being ruined. Our tax paying residents are being forced out while politicians sit and do nothing.”
The mayor responded, tweeting back, “Our parks security has started already. Just call police with any problems and they will send them out.”
Mayor Ducey defended his response in an email to The Ocean Star this week, saying the exchange was a misunderstanding and he would reassess how he responds to comments on social media.
