Recruiting underway for summer recreation jobs

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — With the borough’s summer recreation program set to start in just two months, the Spring Lake Heights Recreation Department is now searching for counselors and supervisors to work during this year’s program.

According to Recreation Director Erik Niciewski, the program is seeking a sports and games supervisor and an arts and crafts supervisor. Supervisors must be at least high school graduates. Supervisor positions pay at least $10.25 per hour.

The program is also looking for multiple counselors. This position will work directly with the children at the camp. Counselors will be assigned a group and will stick with that group throughout the program. Counselors make $8.25 to $9 an hour.

Mr. Niciewski said the program also seeks a tennis instructor to work two days a week, running a clinic with games.

According to Mr. Niciewski, the general application can be found at the borough hall or on the borough website. The deadline to apply is May 1, with interviews taking place on May 2.

