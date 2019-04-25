Patton’s grandson accepts PBA donation for veterans group

WALL TOWNSHIP – Brilliant sunshine illuminated the bronze statue of hometown hero Harry J. Rockafeller on Tuesday, as the memorial outside police headquarters was visited by the grandson of another celebrated warrior of World War II, Gen. George S. Patton Jr.

In a short ceremony, Benjamin Patton, a New York-based documentary filmmaker, accepted a $10,000 donation from Wall Policemen’s Benevolent Association 123 on behalf of the Patton Veterans Project [PVP], a group he founded that helps veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ptl. Michael Malone, who headed the PBA’s memorial fundraising efforts, noted that Mr. Rockafeller led the 4th Armored Division, the vanguard of Gen. Patton’s Third Army, during the war’s pivotal Battle of the Bulge. “Your grandfather and Harry served together, and here we are 75 years later, with his story now helping the Patton Veterans Project,” Ptl. Malone said. “His legacy of leadership is continuing. We’ve really come full circle.”

Mr. Patton a filmmaker and author, said, “I’m not a veteran. I’m the son and grandson and relative of a great number of veterans and I’m like all the other people that benefited from the soldiers, airmen and naval officers who were in this effective and consequential war.”

