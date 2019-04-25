Kindergarten class decorates T-shirts in honor of Earth Day

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Elementary School kindergartners celebrated Earth Day last week by decorating T-shirts, with help from some older schoolmates.

Kindergarten teacher Danielle Orfanidis said, “It is important for students to learn about Earth Day because they are the future. Every little bit we can do now, no matter how small, will help to keep the environment healthy for years to come.”

During the April 18 event, students chose their shirt designs from three preselected stencils, Ms. Orfanidis said. Some added their names and other personal touches, like flowers, stars, plants and trees, placed on the borders and the sleeves of their shirts.

“The kids love expressing themselves artistically, through painting. They also love having a finished product to wear,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

