Kevin Williams promoted to the rank of police sergeant

BRIELLE — Ptl. Kevin Williams was promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Monday, April 22 borough council meeting.

Sgt. Williams was surrounded by police, family, friends and borough officials as he achieved his latest milestone.

“I want to thank the mayor and council for their support over the years,” the new sergeant said, adding his thanks to Police Chief Gary Olsen, to former chief Michael Palmer, to his wife and family and also to his parents, especially his dad.

“If I can accomplish half of what he did in his career, it’s a very good career,” Sgt. Williams said.

Though Chief Olsen could not attend that evening, Lt. Michael Mechler gave a few words about Sgt. Williams’ promotion on behalf of the chief and the police department.

“Kevin has always been a knowledgeable, dedicated officer who is willing to help the younger officers any time they ever need any help,” Lt. Mechler said. “I look forward to the future and working with you … and I wish you the best of luck,” he said to Sgt. Williams.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

