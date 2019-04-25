Changing of the lifeguard chiefs marked in Squan

MANASQUAN — This year, Manasquan will have a new chief lifeguard for the first time in 10 years.

Former chief lifeguard Harry Neill decided to step down from his position to free up some of his time, after serving for almost 40 years as a Manasquan lifeguard and 10 years as its chief lifeguard from 2008 through 2018.

Mr. Neill has been replaced by Doug Anderson, a Manasquan lifeguard since 1987.

“Instead of working 50 hours every week and every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, I’ll have some time,” Mr. Neill said. “I’ve worked every Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day since I was 15.”

Mr. Neill said he first alerted the borough of his decision to step away from chief lifeguard in December to allow them plenty of time to fill the position.

“It was just something that my wife and I had talked about,” he said, adding that it was the best job he ever had.

