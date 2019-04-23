Teresa Rose Brennan

Teresa Rose Brennan, 97, beloved matriarch of the Muirhead family, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank.
 
Born in Jersey City, she also resided in Manasquan and Rumson before moving to the Atrium. She led a life of service, teaching youngsters for 40 years