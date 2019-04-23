Scott R. Scholl

Star News Group Staff
Scott R. Scholl, 55, formally of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in Lake Worth, Florida.

Scott was born in Point Pleasant, to Evelyn D Scholl and William A Scholl Jr. on December 19, 1962.

Scott moved to Palm Beach County, Florida in 1991. He worked in the marine industry most of his life