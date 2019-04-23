Scott R. Scholl, 55, formally of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in Lake Worth, Florida.
Scott was born in Point Pleasant, to Evelyn D Scholl and William A Scholl Jr. on December 19, 1962.
Scott moved to Palm Beach County, Florida in 1991. He worked in the marine industry most of his life
