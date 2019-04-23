Nicole Lauren Pelletier

Nicole Lauren Pelletier, 38, of Burlington, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. 

Nicole worked as a retailer at Decisions Decisions in Stowe, Vermont. She was a 2002 graduate of the University of Vermont where she majored in psychology and minored in art