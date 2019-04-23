Margaret ‘Peg’ Olmstead

Margaret “Peg” Olmstead, 79, of Sea Girt, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, she lived in Ridgefield before moving to Sea Girt 25 years ago. Peg was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Union City where she played basketball and once scored 37 points in a game. Peg