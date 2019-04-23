Gladys V. Meccia

Star News Group Staff
Gladys V. Meccia, 96, of Belmar died on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

It is with great sadness the family of Gladys announces her passing. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. Her daughters are Christine [Eugene] Wawer and Michele [late Mark] Liska