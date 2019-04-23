Court rejects Belmar appeal in beach fees case

BELMAR — An appeals court judge has upheld a lower court’s ruling that the borough misallocated and misused beach related fees.

On Monday, April 22, the appellate division of the Superior Court of New Jersey agreed with the decision of the Monmouth County Superior Court in the case Susko v. Belmar, finding that the borough “improperly” used funds derived from beach fees to settle a non-beach related litigation and had doubled fees on beach front parking spaces in order to raise money for the borough’s general fund instead of their beach utility.

The court, located in Jersey City, also reversed an awarding of counsel fees to the plaintiff and has sent the case back to the Monmouth County Superior Court to “recalculate” the fee awarded after finding that the borough did not violate the New Jersey Civil Rights Act [CRA].

In 2016, Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Katie Gummer ordered the borough to reimburse it’s beach utility, reduce parking fees that it had previously doubled to $2 an hour, and pay the plaintiffs $170,000 in legal fees under the [CRA].

Judge Gummer also found that the borough using funds from the beach utility to pay a $925,000 settlement in another litigation was a violation of the Public Trust Doctrine.

