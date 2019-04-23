Charles F. ‘Chucky’ Mohr Jr.

Charles F. “Chucky” Mohr Jr., 59, of Spring Lake, died on April 17, 2019. 
 
59 years ago, God blessed the Mohr family of Spring Lake with a very special son they named “Chucky” [Charles F. Mohr, Jr.]. During his life, Chucky touched many lives with his boundless joy, unique comments and profound love for