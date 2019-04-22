Kristine “Tina” M. Kelly

Kristine “Tina” M. Kelly, 78, of Manasquan, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Meridian Nursing & Rehab, Brick.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia and raised in Alexandria, Virginia she had resided in Rockville, Maryland before moving to New Jersey over 50 years ago.

As a resident of Manasquan, she was a devout member of