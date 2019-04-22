Eileen Elizabeth Clerkin

Eileen Elizabeth Clerkin, 84, of Wall, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home with family by her side.

Eileen was born June 14, 1934 in Manhattan, resided in Bergenfield for 31 years, before retiring to Wall in 2000.

Eileen attended Ascension Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan, New York. She