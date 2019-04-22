Barbara Jean Ratz

Barbara Jean Ratz, 90, of Sea Girt, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

She was born in Spring Lake and spent her married life in Sea Girt.

Barbara was a parishioner of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in