Easter Parade full of festive floats and holiday flare

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Hundreds of families from near and far came out to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Sunday dressed in their Easter best to take part in a tradition that has become a mainstay of the spring holiday for the last several decades at the Jersey Shore.

Not one, but two, Easter hares hopped into Point Pleasant Beach to help kick off the annual Easter Parade at the boardwalk April 20, strolling along the boardwalk with participants to the sounds of applause from visitors and family members who lined both sides of the parade route to get a glimpse of all the festive float displays, colorful bonnets and the young boys and girls looking pretty and dapper in their Easter finery.

“It is getting bigger and better every year,” Mayor Stephen Reid said, adding that this year’s parade had a record number of participants.

“What a beautiful day to be out in Point Pleasant Beach and on the boardwalk. It is just wonderful. This is a perfect day. It is a great Easter, great Passover weekend.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.