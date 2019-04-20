Kids enjoy Easter fun at Allaire Village and downtown Squan

WALL TOWNSHIP — Despite early morning rain showers that threatened to dampen the days festivities, Easter spirit was on full display at The Historic Village at Allaire as hundreds of children, families and community members came out Saturday to enjoy egg hunts, craft demonstrations and more fun.

“It is really unfortunate that we had the rain as we’ve have been planning this since last year … [but] we’re happy to see the crowd out that we have today and everybody seems to be having a great time,” Executive Director Hance M. Sitkus said of the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Festival held April 20.

“I think the weather is probably shying away some people this year but it is comparable to last year even considering the weather and we are thrilled with that. This event in particular has seen phenomenal growth and that is what we hope for.”

The Manasquan Recreation Department had better luck with weathe for its annual Easter Egg Hunt downtown early Thursday evening. Children up to age 8 searched for hundreds of eggs, including give golden ones that entitled the finders to claim chocolate bunnies from the Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe, where the Easter Bunny himself, made an appearance.

