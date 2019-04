BAY HEAD — The annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by St. Paul’s United Methodist Church has been cancelled.

An announcement posted Saturday morning on the church’s Facebook page states “Due to Flooding in the area, this year’s Easter Egg Hunt is canceled.”

The Easter Egg Hunt had originally been moved to inside the church due to the weather forecast.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.