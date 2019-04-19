Point Boro Slade Dale Volunteer Day cancelled

POINT PLEASANT — Due to the impending inclement weather for this weakend, the Slade Dale Volunteer Day set to take place Saturday, April 20, has been cancelled.

Officials made the decision to cancel the event around 1 p.m. Friday and plans have not yet been finalized as to whether to reschedule the volunteer day for another date and time

The volunteer day was expected to bring various officials, residents, environmental groups and others together to help build a living shoreline to help protect and restore Slade Dale Sanctuary, a 12.93-acre preserve.

Since 1930, the shoreline of Slade Dale Sanctuary has retreated approximately 300 feet, and the volunteer day was aimed at helping to prevent further erosion and to start building back marsh by constructing several Christmas tree breakwaters and Christmas tree vanes.

