Kanitra-Reid race for GOP mayoral nomination now looks to June 4

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Both candidates in the June 4 Republican mayoral primary are moving forward with their campaigns, following a drawing that established their respective lines on the ballot.

On Friday, April 12, with Municipal Clerk Eileen Farrell doing a blind drawing, Councilman Paul Kanitra’s slate —Point Pleasant Beach Republicans for Change — secured the first available column, Column B, on the county primary election ballot.

That left Mayor Stephen Reid’s Point Pleasant Beach Republicans with Column C. Each sought to put a different face on the results.

“There’s no big deal what column anyone is going to be in,” said Mayor Reid this week. “We’re excited about being Column C. Thoma Vogel, Thomas Toohey [the mayor’s running mates] and myself, we’re fine to be in Column C. I don’t think it matters what column I’m in. We’ve been out the last two weekends going door-to-door, meeting with the residents, and feeling very, very good about our conversations, about what we’ve done the last four years and where we’re going in the future.”

Councilman Kanitra framed the ballot position as “a huge turn of events,” saying the significance of the drawing is in what he believes it construes. “I think there might be some small benefit for the person who is closest to the county line. It was just a week ago that Steve [Reid] appeared to have manipulated the system to give him an illegitimate victory and the party line,” said Councilman Kanitra.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_point pleasant beach]