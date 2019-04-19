Easter Egg Hunt and Festival at Historic Village of Allaire

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village of Allaire, at 4263 Atlantic Ave., will be hopping with its Easter Egg Hunt & Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Egg hunts will be every 15 minutes, starting at 11:30 a.m. Children will be grouped according to age, and each child may hunt for six eggs total. The festival will feature a roaming Easter Bunny, live music by Clarizio Music Center of Point Pleasant, a bubble fairy show, costumed characters, balloon animals, live chicks and bunnies, storytelling, egg-roll games and craft demonstrations.

Visitors may purchase an Easter bonnet or basket at the General Store and decorate it for free. Pre-registration for the festival is recommended, because it is expected to sell out. Advance tickets are $8 per person, and children under 1 are free. Day-of tickets will be $12 at the door if event is not sold out. For tickets, go to AllaireVillage.org and click under the events tab or visit eventbrite.com.

