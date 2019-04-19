Bridge project completion pushed back to 2020

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The completion date for construction on the Route 35 Veterans of All Wars Bridge has been pushed back to spring 2020, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.

Work on the span was originally scheduled for completion by May 15, just a few weeks before the official kickoff to the summer season for shore towns.

Repairs included the replacement of the bridge deck, parapets, sidewalks, and additional improvements to the superstructure, substructure, above deck and underdeck lighting and approaches to the bridge.

The span over the Manasquan River connects Point Beach and Brielle and is a major conduit for tourists. According to a revised schedule developed over the winter, all four bridge traffic lanes — two southbound and two northbound — will be open before Memorial Day for the summer season and work will resume mid-September.

“The northbound side of the bridge is expected to be completed with two lanes reopened in both directions before Memorial Day,” according to Stephen Schapiro a deputy director of communications for the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT].

“Work will be suspended during the busy summer season, with construction resuming in mid-September to work on the southbound side of the bridge.”

