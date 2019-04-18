Spring Lake BOE discusses school improvement work

The board voted to ask the district’s architect to get reasonable estimates on items presented by BOE member Alan Ferraro that would either be funded by a prospective referendum or in annual budgets.

The items include masonry repairs to the chimney, repairs to the east exterior wall, turning the girls locker room into a storage room, splitting the boys locker room in two for both girls and boys, additional outlets in classrooms, new LED exit signs, additional security cameras, adding exhaust fans to the 3D printers classroom, replacing the original cabinet heaters at the school’s entrance, adding fume hoods to the science labs, updating the original and 1971 roofs, updating the HVAC system and updating the school’s technology system.

The BOE invited Mary Lyons, managing director at Phoenix Advisors, LLC, to discuss the factors it should consider in holding a referendum.

She said that the state designates different dates throughout the year when referendums are allowed to be held. They are the fourth Tuesday in January, the second Tuesday in March, the last Tuesday in September, the November election and the second Tuesday in December.

