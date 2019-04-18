Sea Girt students learn about food allergies

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] students learned about allergies and allergic reactions on Monday morning.

With the number of children with allergies to foods and other substances on the rise, SGES nurse Joanne Ryder invited Kyle Dine and his program, Friends Allergy Awareness, to talk to the students about the dangers of allergies.



On Monday, Mr. Dine spoke first with the fourth- through eighth-grade students and later with the preschool through third grade, making sure every student knew important facts about allergies, which Mr. Dine has himself.

According to Mr. Dine’s presentation, the top eight food items that most people are allergic to are: peanuts, eggs, fish, shell fish, tree nuts, dairy, wheat and soy.

“I think it’s important to talk to school-aged kids about food allergies because this is a topic that they hear about casually but they never get the formal chance to learn about it in an age appropriate way,” Mr. Dine said.

