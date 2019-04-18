Brielle police encourage use of Special Needs Registry

BRIELLE — Brielle and other Monmouth County police departments are offering residents an opportunity to sign up for the Monmouth County Special Needs Registry, giving first responders information that could save lives.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office website, the registry “was created to help police officers and other emergency service personnel to better assist residents with special needs in the event of an emergency by providing those first responders with vital information regarding a registrant’s disability, emergency contact information, a physical description and current photograph of the registrant.”

Participation is completely voluntary and free and is offered to all citizens with disabilities who live in, attend school in or work in Monmouth County.

Only emergency responders will have access to the information during emergencies and/or “for the purpose of planning an emergency response,” the site states.

On Thursday, April 11, Brielle Police Ptl. Brian Stahl visited the Woman’s Club of Brielle to make members aware of the program and in hopes of expanding the information to all audiences possible.

“When we think special needs, a lot of time we think of kids with autism, kids with Down syndrome … but special needs is so broad,” he said, giving the example of dementia.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

