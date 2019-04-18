Belmar police arrest Lake Como man in drug bust

LAKE COMO — Preston Dodge, 46, of Belmont Avenue, was arrested at his home early Thursday morning concluding an investigation by the Belmar Police Department [BPD] into a narcotics distribution operation in the borough.

Mr. Dodge was charged with 19 narcotic related charges, including distribution of crystal methamphetamine over 1/2 ounce, distribution of crack cocaine over 1/2 ounce, distribution of cbd oils over an ounce, distribution of Xanax, distribution of marijuana over 50 grams, possession of anabolic steroids, possession of suboxone, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, according to a release by BPD.

The offenses occurred within a school zone and, according to police, Dodge was charged accordingly with those offenses as well.

Dodge’s charges were placed on a criminal warrant and he was sent to Monmouth County Correctional Institution in lieu of bail.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

